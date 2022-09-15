Nashville notes: Tanya Tucker’s documentary trailer, Willie Nelson’s live album + more

You can now watch the trailer for The Return of Tanya Tucker, Featuring Brandi Carlile. The documentary film follows the creation of Tanya Tucker’s 2019 While I’m Living album, which Brandi Carlile produced.

Legacy Recordings has announced plans to put out a live album of Willie Nelson’s 1984 performance at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. The project, called Willie Nelson Live at Budokan, will be out November 18.

Bailey Zimmerman has announced his debut EP, Leave the Light On, which is due out October 14. His current single, “Fall in Love,” is inside the top 15 at country radio.

Faith Hill will be a special guest on season 2 of the Food Network’s Be My Guest With Ina Garten. The four-episode season premieres October 9.

