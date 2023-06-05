Nashville notes: Tanya’s new album + Luke Grimes’ latest track

Tanya Tucker‘s new album, Sweet Western Sound, is available now. The 10-track collection includes “Breakfast In Birmingham,” a duet with Brandi Carlile.

Yellowstone actor and rising country artist Luke Grimes has released his latest song, “Playin’ On The Tracks.” The reflective number was penned by Luke and Brent Cobb.

Kenny Rogers‘ first posthumous album, Life Is Like A Song, is out now and includes a never-before-released duet with Dolly Parton (“Tell Me That You Love Me”).

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.