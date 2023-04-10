93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Tenille Arts and LeAnn Rimes’ duet + Chase Matthew’s album

April 10, 2023 5:00PM EDT
Tenille Arts shared that she’s releasing a duet of her song “Jealous of Myself” with LeAnn Rimes on Friday, April 14. The two recently shared the stage to perform “Blue” at LeAnn’s headlining show in Nashville. See photos from the night on Tenille’s Twitter. 

Warner Music Nashville’s Chase Matthew will be dropping his sophomore album, Come Get Your Memory, on June 9. The 25-track record will include the newly released title track, as well as “Hey Montana,” “The Way I Am” and “Love You Again.”

Country duo Smithfield has announced that they’ll be joining rising singer/songwriter Alexandra Kay on selected dates of her Backroad Therapy Tour 2. For tickets, visit Smithfield’s website.

