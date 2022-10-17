93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Thomas Rhett’s video with Katy Perry, Maren Morris custom poster & more

October 17, 2022 5:00PM EDT
Share
Nashville notes: Thomas Rhett’s video with Katy Perry, Maren Morris custom poster & more

Thomas Rhett is premiering the video for his collaboration with Katy Perry, “Where We Started,” Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET. Watch a preview here.

Maren Morris is releasing a custom-designed poster for her show at Red Rocks Ampitheatre in Denver that will be available at the merch booth on Wednesday night.  

Tenille Townes is embarking on her Side A + Side B Tour next year in January. The tour begins on January 18 in Portland, OR and concludes on January 29 in her native Canada in Winnipeg. Tickets go on sale October 21. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

I Go BackKenny Chesney
2:25am
You ProofMorgan Wallen
2:22am
Learning Not To Love YouRyan Sims
2:17am
Whiskey On YouNate Smith
2:14am
Heart Of A Small TownTim Duggar
2:07am
View Full Playlist