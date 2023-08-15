Nashville notes: Tim McGraw’s signed bundle + Eli Winders’ “Pack My Hometown”

Tim McGraw has “just finished signing posters” for his Standing Room Only Exclusive Signed Poster Bundle. Limited quantities are available now at store.timmcgraw.com. Tim’s new album, Standing Room Only, arrives August 25.

Country newcomer Eli Winders has released his Atlantic Records/Bad Realm Records debut song, “Pack My Hometown.” The emotional ode was penned by Eli and Eric Arjes. Of the song, Eli shares, “‘Pack My Hometown’ is about leaving the place I have lived my entire life and all the memories I have there. It’s about chasing a dream, saying goodbye to everything I know and all the people who have supported me so far, and about the people I love who made it so hard for me to leave.”

Nashville and Outer Banks star Charles Esten will drop his debut album, Love Ain’t Pretty, on January 26, 2024. The project is available for presave now and can be previewed with the Eric Paslay-assisted “Down The Road.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.