93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Toby Keith’s ‘100% Songwriter’ + Matt Schuster joins Warner Music Nashville

September 21, 2023 5:00PM EDT
Share

Toby Keith is set to release a new album titled 100% Songwriter. Due out November 3, the 13-track collection — which features various hits solely penned by Toby — is available for preorder now.

Warner Music Nashville has added emerging country singer/songwriter Matt Schuster to its roster. The Charleston, Illinois, native’s major label debut song, “Tell Me Tennessee,” drops Friday, September 22, and is available for presave now.

Up-and-comer Delaney Ramsdell has dropped a new song titled “Any Good Wife.” The slow-burning ballad was penned by Delaney and Autumn Buysse.

Riley Green is kicking off duck season with brand new merch bundles, which include a T-shirt, hat, duck call and more. Check it out at Riley’s merch store.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Watermelon MoonshineLainey Wilson
1:13am
When The Sun Goes DownKenny Chesney W/ Uncle Kracker
1:09am
Girl I Know A GuyAlex Miller
1:04am
If You Go Down (im Going Down Too)Kelsea Ballerini
1:01am
Til You CantCody Johnson
12:58am
View Full Playlist