93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Toby Keith’s upcoming award + Ashley McBryde’s signed guitar

July 19, 2023 5:00PM EDT
Share

Toby Keith will receive the Country Icon Award at the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards. Fellow country star Blake Shelton will present the award to him.

Ashley McBryde is giving away a signed guitar. All you have to do is presave her forthcoming album The Devil I Know, and you’ll automatically be entered for a chance to win.

RaeLynn‘s first children’s book, Raisin’ Me A Country Girl, is out now. Get your copy now at bravebooks.us.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

She Had Me At Heads Carolina (remix)Cole Swindell With Jo Dee Messina
6:31am
People Are CrazyBilly Currington
6:18am
ReligiouslyBailey Zimmerman
6:15am
In Case You Didnt KnowBrett Young
6:03am
Memory LaneOld Dominion
6:00am
View Full Playlist