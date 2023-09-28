93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Tony Jackson + Randy Travis’ music video, Chris Janson’s new merch and more

September 28, 2023 5:00PM EDT
Tickets to Kane Brown‘s 2024 In The Air Tour are on sale now. The rotating list of openers include Tyler HubbardJon PardiChris YoungBailey Zimmerman and Cole Swindell. For a full list of dates and to purchase tickets, visit Kane’s website.

Tony Jackson has unveiled the music video for his nostlagic song, “Do You Remember Country Music,” and it features country icon Randy TravisMo PitneyBobby Tomberlin and Aaron Bowlin penned the track. “This song is a tribute to the greats who paved the way for country music, and having Randy Travis join me in the video was like a dream come true,” Tony tells People.

Just in time for fall, Chris Janson has dropped new merch. “Fall is here! And so is new merch!” he shares on X, formerly known as Twitter. You can check out the new koozie, hat, T-shirt and more at Chris’ merch store.

