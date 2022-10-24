93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Trisha Yearwood, The Judds Tour & more

October 24, 2022 5:00PM EDT
Trisha Yearwood is being inducted into the TASTE Hall of Fame for her impact in the world of “taste and broadcast entertainment.” She is one of 21 inductees into the 10th class. 

Hit singer-songwriter Nicolle Galyon has released the video for her song “younger woman.” It’s featured on her debut album, firstborn. 

Presale tickets for 2023 dates on The Judds: The Final Tour are available now. 

