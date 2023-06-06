Nashville notes: Zach Bryan’s new achievements + Anne Wilson joins UMG Nashville

Zach Bryan‘s American Heartbreak has been certified Platinum by the RIAA. His single “Something in the Orange” is now RIAA-certified four-times Platinum, as well.

Capitol Christian Music Group’s Anne Wilson has joined UMG Nashville’s artist roster. Check out photos from the signing and read Anne’s announcement on Instagram.

Alex Hall has tapped Brandy Clark for his new duet, “Women and Horses.” The track will be featured on his forthcoming debut album, Side Effects of the Heart, due out September 15.

