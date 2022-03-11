Nashville notes

Alan Jackson has announced tour plans for 2022. His headlining Last Call — One More for the Road tour will kick off in June. Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday.
Wynonna Judd has been added to the bill for the Pure Imagination Festival, taking place May 21 in Prescott, Arizona.
Parker McCollum tries his hand at a George Strait classic with his new studio version of “Carrying Your Love with Me.”
Eli Young Band have announced their next album, Love Talking, named after its title track and lead single, which was released in January. The full project arrives June 3, and the group just shared another new song off of it, called “Break Up in a Bar.”
