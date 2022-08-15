Nashville Songwriter Awards: Taylor Swift named Songwriter-Artist of the Decade, Jordan Davis & Luke Combs to perform

ABC

Taylor Swift is being honored as the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade at the Nashville Songwriter Awards.

The country-turned-pop superstar is being awarded for her consistent songwriting success between 2010 and 2019 for Nashville-associated songs that appeared on a variety of Billboard charts, including Country Airplay and Pop Songs. The Songwriter-Artist award requires that the songwriter is also the artist who recorded the songs.

“She’s constantly mining, digging, untethered, uncovering new forms of artistic expression and going at it in such a way that I’m not sure if she’s fearless, or just able to compartmentalize fear,” Keith Urbanshares in a statement. “Answering your calling is not for the faint of heart, but when you do you forge new frontiers and inspire others to do the same. Congrats Taylor. Lead on!”

The “Love Story” singer follows in the footsteps of previous recipients Toby Keith and Vince Gill.

Additionally, Ashley Gorley has been named the Songwriter of the Decade for writing 62 #1 hits, including “Marry Me” by Thomas Rhett and Jon Pardi‘s “Dirt on My Boots.”

Luke Combs, Jordan Davis and Parmalee have been added to the list of performers who will pay tribute to their favorite songwriters, alongside previously announced performers Thomas, Walker Hayes, Hardy and more. Garth Brooks has also been tapped to receive the Kris KristoffersonLifetime Achievement Award.

The fifth annual event will be hosted at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on September 20.

