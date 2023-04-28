Nate Smith knew he had to include “World on Fire” on his debut album

Nate Smith‘s long-awaited self-titled debut album has finally arrived, and it’s got both a standard and deluxe version.

Originally slated for February 17, Nate pushed back the release date to April 28 so that he could be on the road performing and celebrating the release with his fans. The postponement also gave Nate the chance to expand the original track list by six songs, resulting in a 26-song deluxe album.

“We pulled a fast one on you guys. We pulled a fast one there,” Nate tells ABC Audio with a laugh. “Man, it’s great. I’ve wanted to put out an album my entire life, and here we are. It’s finally here.”

The deluxe version includes “World on Fire,” a new track that Nate says was in high demand on social media. “[Fans] were almost venomous. They were asking for this song so much! So they’ve been wanting [me] to get it out there,” Nate says.

While the album’s release strategy and track list aren’t typical for most artists, Nate is grateful for the enduring support he’s received from his label home, Sony Music Nashville.

“Sony has been so good, man. They’ve been so great with me, like working on reacting to these moments because they come and go on socials these days as we know things move really quickly,” shares Nate. “I’m really excited. I really believe in every single song that’s on this with my whole heart, and I think people are going to be stoked.”

