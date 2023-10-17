Nate Smith to kick off 2024 with World On Fire Tour

Nate Smith has announced his headlining World On Fire Tour 2024.

Named after his current single, the 21-city trek kicks off January 4 in Athens, Georgia, with stops in Charlotte, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and more, before wrapping up in Dewey Beach, Delaware, on May 23.

Up-and-comer Dylan Schneider will open for Nate on the first 20 dates, while Aidan Canfield will join as opener for the final show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 20, at 10 a.m. local time. Nate’s fan club will get presale access starting Tuesday, October 17, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full World On Fire Tour 2024 schedule, visit Nate’s website.

Nate is currently in the top 20 of the country charts with “World on Fire.” The track is off his self-titled debut album, which arrived in April.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.