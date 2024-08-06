National Capitol Columns Replaced?

In my spare time, I enjoy watching documentaries and diving into random research sparked by social media or internet finds. One of my recent discoveries led me to the National Capitol Columns at the National Arboretum.

Growing up in the DMV, school field trips frequently took us to Washington, DC. Whether it was a visit to a museum on the National Mall, various memorials and monuments, the National Zoo, or even the U.S. Capitol, I thought I knew the city well—perhaps better than most, especially when your father is a native Washingtonian.

Over the years, I’ve been aware of various restoration projects on the U.S. Capitol, but I was surprised to learn that the columns were once completely replaced. The Corinthian sandstone columns, which had stood tall during numerous presidential inaugurations, were replaced with marble columns in 1958.

So why were the columns removed? My research revealed that the story dates back to 1864 when the Capitol’s dome was completed. The dome, larger than originally planned, created a lopsided appearance. To fix this imbalance, an addition was constructed on the east side of the Capitol, requiring the removal of the columns.

These historic columns, which had silently witnessed significant moments in American history, laid in storage until 1984. That year, they found a new home at the National Arboretum.

Today, the columns at the Arboretum offer a fascinating blend of history, architecture, and natural beauty. They stand as a testament to the enduring legacy of the U.S. Capitol and a reminder of the ever-evolving landscape of American history.

An interesting fact about these columns is their proximity to some of the most stunning cherry blossoms outside of the Tidal Basin. A self-guided tour around the columns during cherry blossom season reveals a breathtaking display of nature’s beauty, with the historic columns providing a majestic backdrop.

Whether you’re a history enthusiast, an architecture aficionado, or simply seeking a peaceful stroll amidst beautiful surroundings, the columns at the National Arboretum are a must-visit destination.

The Arboretum, situated in northeast Washington, D.C., is just 2.2 miles from the Capitol. It is bordered by Bladensburg Road to the west, New York Avenue to the north, and M Street to the south. Visitors can access the Arboretum via entrances on New York Avenue and R Street.