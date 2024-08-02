93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Netflix announces fourth annual Geeked Week coming in September

August 2, 2024 12:53PM EDT
Netflix

Netflix has just announced it is holding its fourth annual Geeked Week, starting Sept. 16 and “culminating with a live, in-person fan event” in Atlanta on the evening of Sept. 19.

The streaming giant notes it will be the first time its celebration of nerd-friendly titles — from live-action shows like Squid Game, Stranger Things, Wednesday and Avatar: The Last Airbender to anime titles including Cowboy Bebop and Neon Genesis Evangelion — will be live.

More details on the week of programming will be released in the coming weeks, but last year’s celebration saw the streaming service debut a slew of new trailers, teases for video games and celebrity interviews. 

