93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Netflix reveals ‘The Witcher’ will end after a just-announced fifth season

April 18, 2024 4:46PM EDT
Share
Hemsworth (center) and cast at a Season 4 table read -- Courtesy Netflix

Netflix announced Thursday that the fourth season of The Witcher is now underway, and the streamer has renewed the sword and sorcery series for a fifth — but that will be it. 

The new seasons of the show will feature Liam Hemsworth succeeding original star and fan of the source material Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. He departed the show after rumblings of creative differences behind the scenes began to surface. 

Cavill had told The Hollywood Reporter that he’d stay with the series “as long as we can keep telling great stories which honor [author Andrzej] Sapkowski’s work,” as seen in his beloved books and related games — of which Cavill counted himself a devoted fanboy.

As for The Witcher‘s new direction, the streaming service says seasons 4 and 5 will be shot back to back, “and will be the final chapter in Geralt’s story,” centered on the author’s books Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow and Lady of the Lake.

The final seasons will offer “an epic and satisfying conclusion,” producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich insists.  

Netflix teases of the penultimate installment: “After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other.”

The streamer adds, “If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire and finding one another again.” 

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

You Me And WhiskeyJustin Moore Ftg Priscilla Block
10:00pm
May We AllFlorida Georgia Line W/ Tim Mcgraw
9:57pm
Messed Up As MeKeith Urban
9:53pm
Between A Rock And A Hard Place (clean Edit)Bailey Zimmerman
9:50pm
Shes Got It AllKenny Chesney 1997
9:44pm
View Full Playlist