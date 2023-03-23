Never experienced a Carly Pearce concert? Fret not, she’s got a live album for you

If you’ve never had the chance to attend a Carly Pearce concert, don’t worry, she’s got you covered.

On Friday, March 24, Carly will drop her anticipated live album, 29: Written In Stone (Live From Music City). The collection will feature live versions of tracks from her monumental 2021 record, 29: Written In Stone, including “What He Didn’t Do,” “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” and “Dear Miss Loretta.”

Because these songs are so special to Carly, she wanted her live performances recorded on an LP and made available to fans who haven’t been to a Carly Pearce show yet.

“It was just a record that’s so much about the storytelling, and so much about those live experiences, that I wanted to bring it finally to life in a way that if fans never came to see me live, they could have that special moment in time. And it’s just a way for me to again say thank you because this album completely changed my whole world,” shares Carly.

Of course, Carly is also a fan of live albums.

“I love live records,” she says. “Music just comes to life in a live way. A lot of my favorite records were live records.”

29: Written In Stone (Live From Music City) is available for preorder and presave now.

