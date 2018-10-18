I’ve been saving up money for a new chicken coop. The old one lasted 2 1/2 years and I just know it’s not going to last through this Winter. It was a good starter coop. I found a new chicken coop that I loved from a local coop dealer and it was delivered this past weekend.

Here’s Molly inspecting the coop first. I think she likes it.

For the last few nights the girls have been going to the old coop and my husband and I would take them out 1 by 1 and put them into the new coop. They are finally comfortable with the new coop and have realized this is their new home. They even put themselves to bed the other night by themselves. I was a proud chicken mama. But then the next night only 2 of them knew to go to the new coop and the other 3 went to the old coop. haha Silly girls.

Yes there’s decorations in the coop. Why not?

The strand of eggs and chicks was from Pippi’s birthday party earlier this year. I thought it looked cute here.

Pippi’s little book is sitting on a little shelf because it’s cute.

I also picked up a couple yards of this chicken fabric because my BFF is going to make some little curtains for the windows to give the chickens privacy.

The girls love their new home. Notice Buttercup Fluffy Butt (grey chicken) is not so fluffy right now. She had a bad molt. Molting mostly happens in the fall where chickens lose their feathers and grow in new ones for the Winter. Grace went through this in January of this year and looked horrible. Buttercup’s loss all of her tail feathers and they are slowly growing back in. She will be back to her fluffy self soon.

I’m very happy with the coop. 🙂