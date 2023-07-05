93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

New CMA Fest documentary premieres on Hulu

July 5, 2023 11:00AM EDT
Courtesy of Country Music Association

The Country Music Association’s new feature-length documentary, CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair, is out.

Arriving on the heels of its golden jubilee, the 75-minute film chronicles CMA Fest’s five-decade history and features sit-down interviews with Luke CombsCarrie UnderwoodThomas RhettLuke BryanBlake SheltonKeith UrbanMiranda LambertDolly PartonReba McEntireDierks BentleyCarly PearceLainey Wilson and more. 

“CMA Fest has taken several shapes throughout its storied history,” shares CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern. “As we step into our 50th year, our hope with this film is to underscore the one thing that has remained with the festival—its heart. We are thrilled to share the evolution and magic of this incredible event with the Hulu audience.”

Stream CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair now on Hulu.

