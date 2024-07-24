93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

New Driver in the Family? Top Mistakes to Watch For

July 24, 2024 5:48AM EDT
New driver in the family? Here are some things to keep an eye on, the most common new driver mistakes. Of course it’s not just new drivers, a brief drive during rush hour and you’ll see that experienced drivers are guilty of these errors too. But when asked, driving instructors highlighted these top mistakes they see most often:

  1. Not paying close enough attention in traffic: New drivers often fail to look ahead on highways and don’t check left and right at intersections due to tunnel vision.
  2. Not checking blind spots: Even with advanced car technology, it’s essential to look over your shoulder before lane changes, merging, or backing up.
  3. Rolling through stop signs: Proper procedure involves stopping before the white line and inching forward if necessary. New drivers often mimic the poor habits of more experienced drivers by stopping after the line.
  4. Tailgating: Many new drivers don’t accurately judge stopping distances. It’s recommended to leave at least a three-second gap between vehicles, increasing on highways or in poor weather conditions.
  5. Signaling too late or too early: Signals should be given at least 100 feet before a turn. Incorrect timing can confuse other drivers, potentially causing accidents.

