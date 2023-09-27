93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

New Jelly Roll collab dropping Friday

September 27, 2023
ABC/Larry McCormack

A new Jelly Roll duet is on the way.

The country star has joined Warner Music Nashville artist Chris Ryan on “Scared To Go To Church.”

Dropping Friday, September 29, the tune was penned by Jelly and Chris alongside Logan TurnerDave Kuncio and Jay Joyce, who also produced the track.

“When I started writing for the album, ‘Scared To Go To Church’ was the first song I finished,” shares Chris, who was one-half of now-defunct duo BEXAR. “The minute I wrote it, I knew Jelly could help me tell the rest of the story. I left that second verse open for him.”

“Jelly has been a good friend from day one,” he adds. “It’s an honor to have him on the first track with me.”

“Scared To Go To Church” is available for presave now. While you wait, you can check out a preview of the song and its cover art on Chris’ Instagram.

