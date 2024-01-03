New Year, New Workout, New Playlist
January 3, 2024 9:12AM EST
Do you work out to country music? Let’s be honest and just say that country music is not really the best to work out too. It is great to listen to for road trips, house parties, storytelling and just chilling, however, it just does not have the punch that most people need in order to get pumped to go to the gym and work out.
Although, I don’t listen to it often when working out, there are still some songs that always pop up on my playlist or you hear in a workout class that are actually listenable when you are working out. As we enter into new workout routines in 2024, let me help inspire your workout playlist for the new year with my favorite country songs to get fit to.
- “Champion”: Carrie Underwood
- “Cotton Eye Joe”: Rednex
- “It Ain’t My Fault”: Brothers Osborne
- “Life is a Highway”: Rascal Flatts
- “Before He Cheats”: Carrie Underwood
- “Dirt Road Anthem”: Jason Aldean
- “Done”: The Band Perry
- “5-1-5-0”: Dierks Bentley
- “Gunpowder & Lead”: Miranda Lambert
- “Ready Set Roll”: Chase Rice
- “When It Rains It Pours”: Luke Combs
- “She Had Me At Heads Carolina”: Cole Swindell
- “Memory”: Kane Brown
- “One Beer”: Hardy
- “Say Something”: Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton
- “Thicc As Thieves”: Lauren Alaina, Lainey Wilson
- “I Can Feel It”: Kane Brown
- “One Thing At A Time”: Morgan Wallen
- “Son of the Dirty South”: Brantley Gilbert, Jelly Roll
- “Rolex on a Redneck”: Brantley Gilbert, Jason Aldean
- “Don’t Tread On Me”: Granger Smith