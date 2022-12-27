93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

New Year’s Confetti Wish

December 27, 2022 6:00AM EST
Share
New Year’s Confetti Wish
Processed with VSCOcam with a2 preset

Did you know that the confetti used in New York at Times Square is called “Wishfetti“?

You can leave your own wish that will be printed on a piece of confetti that will be tossed at Midnight on New Year’s.

Tomorrow (12/28) is the deadline.  If you wish after tomorrow then your wish will be added into 2022 wishes for 2023.

Yes, I made a wish, but I can’t tell you what it is.  🙂

Go make your New Year’s wish!

More about:
confetti
fun
make a wish
midnight
new year
new york
times square
wishfestti

Recently Played

Thank GodKane Brown Ftg Katelyn Brown (wife)
6:56pm
To Be Loved By YouParker Mccollum
6:53pm
Good Day For LivingJoe Nichols
6:47pm
You Should Probably LeaveChris Stapleton
6:43pm
Pick Me UpGabby Barrett
6:36pm
View Full Playlist