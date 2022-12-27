New Year’s Confetti Wish

Processed with VSCOcam with a2 preset

Did you know that the confetti used in New York at Times Square is called “Wishfetti“?

You can leave your own wish that will be printed on a piece of confetti that will be tossed at Midnight on New Year’s.

Tomorrow (12/28) is the deadline. If you wish after tomorrow then your wish will be added into 2022 wishes for 2023.

Yes, I made a wish, but I can’t tell you what it is. 🙂

Go make your New Year’s wish!