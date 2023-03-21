93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Newcomers to shine on the 2023 CMT Music Awards Ram Side Stage

March 21, 2023 11:00AM EDT
CMT

Avery AnnaChapel HartJackson DeanLily RoseMegan Moroney and Nate Smith are set to perform on the Ram Trucks Side Stage at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. 

A longtime staple stage for up-and-comers at the CMT Music Awards, past performers include Dan + ShayJimmie AllenMaren MorrisParker McCollum and Thomas Rhett

Blake SheltonCarrie UnderwoodCarly PearceCody JohnsonKeith UrbanLainey Wilson and co-hosts Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, as well as Kane’s wife, Katelyn Brown, are slated to perform on the show as well.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards airs live on CBS on April 2 at 8 p.m. ET. Livestreaming and on-demand streaming options will also be available via Paramount+.

To view the full list of nominations, visit the 2023 CMT Music Awards’ website.

