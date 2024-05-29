Nicholas Galitzine has the power: ‘Idea of You’ star will play He-Man

He’s certainly a master of Hollywood right about now, but soon The Idea of You‘s Nicholas Galitzine will be among the Masters of the Universe.

The 29-year-old has been cast as He-Man in Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films’ forthcoming live-action film based on the Masters of the Universe toys and toon popular in the mid-1980s.

The film’s director is familiar with the genre: Travis Knight called the shots on 2018’s successful Bumblebee, a scaled-down prequel of the Transformers movies.

Prior to The Idea of You, in which he starred opposite Anne Hathaway, Galitzine also starred in Red, White, and Royal Blue, another hit for Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service. However, the He-Man film is headed to theaters, slated for June 5, 2026.

Julie Rapaport, head of film production at Amazon MGM Studios, touted the project: “We’re thrilled to bring the beloved Masters of the Universe to life and couldn’t be more excited to announce the immensely talented Nicholas Galitzine as our He-Man.” She promises “an epic film that will delight audiences from here to Eternia.”

Eternia is the center of the fictional He-Man universe, ruled by the mild-mannered Prince Adam. However, when troubles arise, Adam can hold aloft his magic sword and intone “I have the power!” to become Eternia’s muscle-bound protector, He-Man.

A Masters of the Universe big-screen follow-up to the infamous 1987 misfire starring Dolph Lundgren as the hero has been in play for years, at one point with directors including McG and Wicked‘s Jon M. Chu among those set to direct.

A Netflix film that was to star Noah Centineo, then Kyle Allen, as He-Man was canceled in 2023 for what Variety claims were budgetary concerns.

