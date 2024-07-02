S’MORES Ramen? No Campfire Needed!

If you think this sounds good, you might have the taste buds of a seven-year-old: Cup Noodles has released another new ramen flavor, perfect for summer

This new ramen flavor is available in the U.S.: Cup Noodles Campfire S’MORES. (Yes, really!)

They describe it as a “blend of decadent chocolate, marshmallow, and graham cracker flavors with a smoky note.” They even suggest topping it with crushed graham crackers and mini marshmallows.

It’s perfect for anyone wanting to “satisfy that need for more s’mores” this summer. No campfire necessary—just pop it in the microwave. Available for a limited time at Walmart and Walmart.com, each cup costs $1.18.