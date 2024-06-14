Norman Reedus + ‘The Walking Dead’ family mourn the loss of pooch who played Daryl Dixon’s beloved dog, Dog

The cast and crew of The Walking Dead are well acquainted with onscreen death, but a real one made them stop and pay tribute: Seven, the Belgian Malinois who played Daryl Dixon’s faithful dog, Dog, has crossed the rainbow bridge.

The hit AMC show’s Instagram posted a photo of the famous pooch in profile, captioning it, “Rest in peace, Seven. #TWD’s best boy.”

Norman Reedus, who plays Dixon, mourned the pup with an Instagram Story showing photos of Seven with members of the cast on set — and just him alone, bonding with the dog off camera. “Gonna miss u seven,” Reedus wrote alongside a broken heart emoji, adding, “Best TV buddy ever.”

