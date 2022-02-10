Now Hiring – Come Work for WFLS

SALES (Full-Time)
We’re seeking a dynamic, results-oriented Account Executive who has a proven record of building and maintaining ongoing relationships with existing clients through the entire sales cycle. The ideal candidate must possess proven business development and sales experience, be a self-starter that is able to work with clients to meet marketing objectives, and sell the value of Alpha Media local radio and digital brands. Click here to apply.
STREET TEAM (Part-Time)
Join the WFLS Street Team! We’re looking for energetic, outgoing people who love to have fun to join our Street Team. If you are looking for a fun job and willing to get your hands dirty, join the Street Team for the #1 radio group in Fredericksburg! Click here to apply!