“Now the work begins”: Jimmie Allen looks ahead to Carrie Underwood’s Denim & Rhinestones Tour

ABC/Eric McCandless

Jimmie Allen is preparing for his opening slot on Carrie Underwood‘s Denim & Rhinestones Tour.

After wrapping up months of his own headlining tour dates, the country singer is taking a moment to reflect on life on the road and what he’s learned thus far.

“As this part of my journey comes to and end, I’m thankful for the lessons I’ve learned. I step into the light covered by this new horizon as it embraces new realms,” he expresses in an Instagram caption, accompanied by photos of him onstage and a closeup of a blue leather jacket displaying the word “dream.” “Standing confidently in who I am, I see the path has been illuminated for me. Now the work begins,” he adds with #denimandrhinestonestour.

Jimmie will spend the rest of 2022 and the early part of 2023 on the road with Carrie, serving as the opening act for the duration of the Denim & Rhinestones Tour. It kicks off on October 15 in Greenville, S.C. and concludes on March 17 in Seattle, WA.

