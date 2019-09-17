I was in OBX over the weekend for some relaxation. I woke up to catch the sunrise each morning.
Of course you know my beach towel would have chicken on it.
And yes I have a chocolate chip cookie float. haha If I wasn’t walking on the beach then I was in the pool.
Here’s my favorite shell I found. I was walking along looking in a huge pile of shells that had washed up and I saw something poking through the sand. I grabbed it and couldn’t believe my eyes. I washed it off in the ocean and it’s the most perfect shell I’ve ever found.