Sep 17, 2019 @ 8:00am

I was in OBX over the weekend for some relaxation.  I woke up to catch the sunrise each morning.

Of course you know my beach towel would have chicken on it.

And yes I have a chocolate chip cookie float.  haha  If I wasn’t walking on the beach then I was in the pool.

Here’s my favorite shell I found.  I was walking along looking in a huge pile of shells that had washed up and I saw something poking through the sand.  I grabbed it and couldn’t believe my eyes.  I washed it off in the ocean and it’s the most perfect shell I’ve ever found.

