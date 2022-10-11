93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October 11, 2022 1:26PM EDT
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Did you know?

Breast cancer is the #1 cause of cancer death in women world-wide.

Over 300,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.

1 and 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

That’s why it’s important to detect breast cancer early.  No excuses…ladies get those mammos scheduled.

Schedule an appointment with Mary Washington Health Care today.

