93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Ok Let’s See Those Holiday Pet Pics!

December 26, 2023 8:18AM EST
Share
Ok Let’s See Those Holiday Pet Pics!
our cat as Santa

At first I felt silly dressing up our cat for the holidays…I mean, really? But at some point even an awkward tradition becomes well…tradition. Now it seems we dress him for every holiday.  So, it’s time to see who’s with me! If you dressed your pet for the holidays, drop those pics here. This is one of my favorite of our cat, and honestly if this was on a bag of cat food at the store- I’d buy that food. Even if I didn’t have a cat. I just love this pic.

Recently Played

5 Foot 9Tyler Hubbard
8:24pm
Pretty Little PoisonWarren Zeiders
8:20pm
Love StoryTaylor Swift
8:17pm
White HorseChris Stapleton
8:07pm
Pretty Good At Drinkin BeerBilly Currington
8:04pm
View Full Playlist