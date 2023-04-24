Old Dominion drops spirited “I Should Have Married You”

Old Dominion has dropped a buoyant new song, “I Should Have Married You.”

Penned and produced by Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Geoff Sprung, Brad Tursi and acclaimed songsmith Shane McAnally, the track finds the narrator lamenting over a past romance that he should’ve taken to the altar.

“That’s just the way it goes/ I should have seen it through/ I should have let you know/ I should have said ‘I do’/ Back when I still had the chance, yeah/ I should have married you,” goes the chorus.

Of the song, Matthew shares, “There must be a lot of people out there that either need to hear this or need to say it. If you dance hard enough and sing loud enough, maybe the regret will go away! So crank up ‘I Should Have Married You.’”

Old Dominion’s latest EP, Memory Lane (Sampler), arrived in January. The four-song set includes the title track, which is number 15 and rising on the country charts.

