Old Dominion, Nate Smith + more to perform at ACM Lifting Lives benefit show in Texas

May 9, 2023 3:45PM EDT
Old DominionNate SmithKameron MarloweTenille Townes and Restless Road will perform at the Unplugged and Chill event in Arlington, Texas, on May 12.

Presented by Sony Music and Coors Light, the show will feature acoustic performances from some of country music’s best hitmakers and newcomers, with net ticket proceeds benefiting ACM Lifting Lives.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the all-ages event starts at 8 p.m.

For tickets, visit axs.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

