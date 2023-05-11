Old Dominion talks ACM nomination, odds of winning again

Reigning ACM Group of the Year Old Dominion is nominated for their winning category once again. This marks the eighth year they’ve received a Group of the Year nod and the potential sixth time they’ll win it.

How certain are they of walking home with that title for the sixth consecutive year? Well, lead vocalist Matthew Ramsey and guitarist Trevor Rosen are divided on that.

“It’s ridiculous that we’ve won five times. It’s quite a run,” Matthew tells ABC Audio. “So, the longer this goes on and the longer we’re nominated, it just feels like more and more that it’s anyone’s award at this point.”

“I think we did have that moment where, you know, around the third time where we were probably the most confident,” he recalls. “I remember Trevor was like, ‘I personally guarantee that we’re going to win.’ I don’t think he’s willing to say that yet, right?”

“Oh, no, I guarantee it,” Trevor responds. “Yeah, I guarantee it.”

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, streams live on Prime Video Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m. ET.

