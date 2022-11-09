Old Dominion was genuinely surprised by CMA Album of the Year nod: “It’s so special”

Old Dominion has a four-year winning streak in the CMA Vocal Group of the Year category, but that doesn’t mean they think the category’s a sure thing.

“It really is such a close — it’s hard to say competition, because this is not a competition — but it really could go any way for any one of us. And we keep getting lucky,” the group — who is nominated again in the category this year — tells ABC Audio.

After their track record as CMA Vocal Group, it’s no surprise that they’re nominated once again. The band mates, however, agree that they genuinely weren’t expecting their new Time, Tequila & Therapy album to make an appearance in the Album of the Year category.

If they win, it’ll be their first-ever album trophy. “That would be a big one,” admits the group’s Trevor Rosen.

“It would be,” Matthew Ramsey agrees. “…And we did not expect to be included in that category. It’s so special. So to win, it would be absolutely amazing.”

That being said, Matthew says that an official trophy would be the only cherry on top of the real victory: industry recognition and a seat at the table of the country music community.

“You always hear this — I don’t know if [a win] would mean much more than it already means to be nominated in that category. Because, you know, it’s so important,” he reflects. “Our music is important to us.”

The 56th annual CMA Awards airs tonight, November 9, at 8 p.m. on ABC; the ceremony will broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.