Old Dominion’s “Coming Home” with new single

June 17, 2024 12:40PM EDT
Old Dominion has announced their new single, “Coming Home.”

The track will arrive Friday, June 28, and will be the first preview of their follow-up to 2023’s Memory Lane.

Old Dominion shared the news on social media alongside the single’s vintage cover art showing a couple kissing.

Old Dominion’s latest singles include the Megan Moroney-assisted “Can’t Break Up Now” and chart-topping “Memory Lane,” both from Memory Lane.

“Coming Home” is available for presave now.

To catch Old Dominion on tour this summer, head to weareolddominion.com.

