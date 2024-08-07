Old Dominion’s dropping 31-track ‘Odies But Goodies’ album with Johnny Lee cover

Old Dominion‘s set to drop a 31-track album, Odies But Goodies, on Sept. 6.

The project includes OD’s current single, “Coming Home”; hits such as “Break Up With Him,” “Memory Lane” and “Snapback”; as well as non-singles “Nowhere Fast” and “Some Horses.”

Of the project’s idea and track list, frontman Matthew Ramsey shares in a press statement, “We all believe in the power of the song and taking that song out to where people could hear it, feel it, maybe even be in it. We did it for the fun, and then we realized that an awful lot of people were loving the songs. And not just the ones on the radio, but the songs that were never gonna be singles.”

“That’s when you know you’ve hit something,” he says.

Also included in the expansive collection is OD’s recorded rendition of Johnny Lee‘s #1 hit, “Lookin’ For Love,” which they performed at the 2020 CMA Awards.

“Obviously we love the songs on the radio, but some of the deeper dive stuff, that Johnny Lee song we got to perform to honor him, Mickey Gilley and ‘Urban Cowboy,’ all those things are as much a part of who we are as the hits,” Matthew says.

“So when you listen to Odies But Goodies, I think you get a very good sense of who we are as a band, but also as individuals – and even a sense of the people who show up for this music,” he adds.

Odies But Goodies is available for preorder and presave now.

Here’s the Odies But Goodies track list:

“Coming Home”

“Lookin’ for Love”

“Song for Another Time”

“Beer Can”

“Make it Sweet”

“My Heart is a Bar”

“All I Know About Girls”

“Wrong Turns”

“Snapback”

“Stars in the City”

“Break Up with Him”

“I Should’ve Married You”

“Written in the Sand”

“Hear You Now”

“How Good Is That”

“Some People Do”

“Hotel Key”

“I Was on a Boat That Day”

“Not Everything”

“Some Horses”

“Broken Heart”

“Memory Lane”

“One Man Band”

“Nowhere Fast”

“Shut Me Up”

“Hawaii”

“Lonely Side of Town”

“Can’t Break Up Now” with Megan Moroney

“Never Be Sorry”

“No Hard Feelings”

“Still Writing Songs”

