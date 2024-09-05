93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Old Dominion’s dropping new album + music video on Friday

September 5, 2024 1:30PM EDT
ABC

Old Dominion fans, you’re in for a treat.

Not only will the group be releasing their Odies But Goodies album on Friday, they’ll also premiere the music video for their latest single, “Coming Home.”

Old Dominion shared the news with fans on social media alongside a snippet of the video, which features the band meeting the U.S. Marine Corps onboard their ship. 

The music video drops at 10 a.m. CT and you can set a reminder to watch it on YouTube.

Odies But Goodies is also available for preorder and presave now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

