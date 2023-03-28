Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey injured in ATV accident

Old Dominion is postponing their upcoming No Bad Vibes tour stops in Key West this weekend after frontman Matthew Ramsey fractured his pelvis in an ATV accident.

“Well friends – I’m afraid I have some disappointing news. I was in an ATV accident that has left my pelvis fractured in three places. The good news is it’s gonna heal just fine. The bad news is I’m gonna have to stay home and recover for a little while,” Matthew wrote on Instagram.

“I know we all had plans to sing and dance together in Key West,” the 45-year-old added. “I was looking forward to that so much! We will make it up to you! I promise we’ll keep up updated on my recovery and any other shows that might be affected. This tour has been such a blast so far this year and before you know it, I’ll be back out there with No Bad Vibes! Love you all. – m”

In the post’s caption, the band shared that “this weekend’s shows in Key West, FL have been rescheduled for March 22, 23, and 24 of 2024.”

More information, including refunds and next steps for ticket holders, can be found on Old Dominion’s Instagram post.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.