Hiring: On-Air Personality (Morning Co-Host)

Alpha Media – Fredericksburg, VA is seeking an energetic On-Air Personality for the morning show drive on Today’s New Country station 93.3 WFLS-FM. The ideal candidate is a news/communications professional with a strong background in live local and relevant radio delivered with enthusiasm for informing and entertaining audiences about what is going on in our communities. We are looking for someone who enjoys being part of and actively involved in a community. This job opportunity is well-suited for someone community-oriented with a strong on-air background, a diverse range of skills, and a continued desire to gain such skills through the daily experience of working as an on-air radio talent, an interviewer, and a digital content producer.

CLICK HERE to apply (select VA for state)

Responsibilities of the position may include:

Conduct interviews with news sources and convert information obtained into stories, reports, or long-form interviews for use on-air and on the website.

Provide up-to-the-minute market reports throughout the day.

Convert information obtained through news releases and other sources into stories and reports for use on-air and or on the website.

Edit and refine audio for use on-air and or on the website.

Download audio feeds from outside sources.

Load audio into audio folders for use by others, including for on-air purposes.

Post material to the 93.3 WFLS website.

Produce photos, videos, graphic images, and other materials for use on the website and other purposes such as station promotion.

The morning show On-Air shift is from 5:00 am to 10:00 am.

Working weekends on occasion depending on the customer’s need for a live remote.

Engage with the audience on-air during the show and via social media outside of the show.

Prepare and research for broadcasts.

Make personal appearances at station events and remote broadcasts.

Ensure promotions and contests are executed properly.

Maintain a strong relationship with the Director of Sales, Integrated Marketing Consultants, and clients as live spots and endorsements are a key revenue driver for the station.

Must have a strong personality and be bold in having sharp opinions on air, and can be entertaining on site and in person.

Be enterprising when creating show topics.

Create content for websites and social media channels.

Other duties as required by management.

Requirements of the position include:

A minimum of two to three years of on-air experience.

High school diploma or equivalent.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Knowledge of all applicable FCC rules and regulations.

Proficient in the use of audio editing software and broadcast equipment.

Must be a team player and work well with management and staff at all levels.

Ability to successfully execute station events and remotes.

Able to relate to the audience and have strong listener interaction.

Public speaking skills and ability to interact with listeners and clients in a public setting.

Excellent problem-solving and prioritization skills.

Ability to multitask and handle pressure and deadlines.

Skilled in the operation of the control board, remote broadcasting, and other related production equipment.

Be a positive member of a tight-knit team.

Must be creative and innovative with a strong work ethic.

Must have a valid driver’s license and fully insured personal vehicle.

Preference may be given to candidates who have the above experience plus the following:

Prior broadcast industry experience.

CLICK HERE to apply (select VA for state)

Benefits:

Alpha Media invests in people who invest in themselves and offers employees a competitive package of health and welfare benefits. Learn more about our benefits on our Careers page.

Employer-sponsored medical, dental & vision insurance with a variety of coverage options and additional benefits to choose from.

Starting with 17 days of PTO, 11 Company Holidays, and a Birthday Day for you to use during your birth month.

Employee Assistance Program (EAP) for full-time and part-time employees and all household members at no cost.

401(k) Retirement Plan with discretionary employer matching.

Alpha Cares – paid volunteer hours.

Pet adoption subsidy.

Who we are:

Alpha Media is a diverse multimedia company that shares music, sports, and news content across various platforms. Alpha owns and operates over 200 live broadcast radio stations and digital properties across the United States. We believe in hiring top talent who are innovative and vibrant, and we strive to create progressive products and world-class events while building strong relationships in our communities. Additionally, our Alpha Digital division specializes in building custom audiences and implementing digital strategies such as web design, SEO/SEM, mobile, social media, video, OTT/CTV, and more to generate leads for businesses. We are committed to the “Live and Local” philosophy and approach clients’ digital needs strategically to expand brand awareness and drive conversions.

Alpha values Integrity, a Can Do Attitude, Passion, Competitiveness, Creativity, and embraces that work can be FUN. If these qualities are important to you and you feel you check off the qualities we are looking for, apply now, and let’s talk.

Alpha Media is an equal opportunity employer and participates in E-Verify.

If you need an accommodation to complete the application process, please contact us at 1-877-459-5750 or [email protected] and include your full name, contact information, and the accommodation needed to assist you with the application process.

CLICK HERE to apply (select VA for state)