On the Road Again (ACM Lifting Lives Edition) (feat. a ton of artists) (Audio)
On Friday, Steve and Jessica had this on their country news. But if you missed it here it is for you.
It’s Willie Nelson’s “On the Road Again” featuring ACM New artists nominees- Ingrid Andress, Gabby Barrett, Jordan Davis, Russell Dickerson, Lindsay Ell, Riley Green, Caylee Hammack, Cody Johnson, Tenille Townes, Morgan Wallen.
Wow…so many great artists coming together! Give it a listen!
Proceeds from this single go to the ACM Lifting Lives Covid-19 Response Fund.