Onions In Coffee, Really?

Just when you thought you were desensitized to absurd TikTok food trends, this one will definitely leave an impression.

I LOVE coffee but, not getting on this one. There’s a new trend on TikTok where people are adding spring onions (or green onions) to their coffee.

The most common version is a latte: you put cut spring onions into a glass and muddle them, then add ice, milk, and a couple of shots of espresso. Finally, you garnish it with even more spring onions. Really??

Almost everyone says this is an acquired taste, whether they love it or hate it. Some people don’t get it at all, saying the onion doesn’t really infuse into the latte, and you just end up with a mouthful of onions.