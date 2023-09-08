93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Opry Goes Pink returns with Carly Pearce, Priscilla Block + more

September 8, 2023 5:00PM EDT
ABC/Larry McCormack

Opry Goes Pink is returning for its 15th anniversary on October 10.

Held at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, the event will feature performances from Opry members Carly PearceThe IsaacsGary Mule Deer and Riders In The Sky, as well as fast-rising artist Priscilla Block.

Carly will also flip the switch on the Opry’s barn backdrop and turn it pink for the special event.

Five dollars from every ticket purchased will go to Susan G. Komen to support its fight against breast cancer.

For more information and to grab tickets, visit opry.com.

