Oregon Trail Game

Do you remember playing Oregon Trail when you were a kid? It was so fun right?

Well there’s a card game of the game. I had been wanting it and my husband got it for me for my birthday. Yay!

We played it last night. Be warned…there’s lots of instructions! haha The computer game is much easier but it’s still fun.

My husband looked up the game and found it online and played it.

I died!

Only my cat Tyrion and Nate made it. LOL

Want to sneak on at work? Here’s the game! You’re welcome. 🙂 When you click on link just hit your space bar and the game will load. Shhh don’t tell the boss. haha