Oscars 2024: The complete winners list
The 96th annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, aired live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10. Oppenheimer was the big winner, taking home seven awards, including Best Picture. Best Actor and Supporting honors went to Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr., respectively, for their roles in the film. Christopher Nolan also won for Best Director.
Emma Stone walked off with Best Actress honors for her role in Poor Things, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph won the Best Supporting Actress trophy for her role in The Holdovers.
Here are the winners from Sunday night’s broadcast:
Best Picture
Oppenheimer
Actor in a Leading Role
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Actress in a Leading Role
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Actor in a Supporting Role
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Actress in a Supporting Role
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Directing
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
American Fiction
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Anatomy of a Fall
Animated Feature Film
The Boy and the Heron
Best Anmated Short
THE WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Short Film (Live Action)
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Documentary (Feature)
20 Days in Mariupol
Documentary (Short Subject)
The Last Repair Shop
International Feature Film
The Zone of Interest, UK
Film Editing
Oppenheimer
Cinematography
Oppenheimer
Sound
The Zone of Interest
Music (Original Score)
Oppenheimer
Music (Original Song)
“What Was I Made For?,” Barbie
Costume Design
Poor Things
Makeup and Hairstyling
Poor Things
Production Design
Poor Things
Visual Effects
Godzilla Minus One
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.