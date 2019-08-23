      Weather Alert

Our “In The Community” guest is Dorothy Butts-Valentine from F.O.C.U.S.

Aug 23, 2019 @ 6:14am

To receive assistance with your mental health or participate in one of our Developmental Series Workshops, contact our office by emailing Focusappointments@focusva1.com, or on the web at www.focusva1.com or simply call our office at 703-884-3878.  FOCUS Group Solutions, “Changing Lives, One at a Time.

