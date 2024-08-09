SVFD Pancake Breakfast & Open House- Tickets SOLD out!

Remember the FREE Tickets are required for every individual for this event, regardless of age. All tickets have been allocated so this event is SOLD OUT.

This is a reminder for those that have tickets…

SVFD Open House is tomorrow (Saturday, August 10th) at Company 1 Firehouse, 7200 Courthouse Commons Blvd. This event is rain or shine.

****You must park across the street at Mercy Hill Community Church.****

This event is FREE but requires a virtual ticket. All tickets have been allocated. Please be prepared to show your ticket at door.

I will be there playing music and I will have some of my little rubber chickens.

There will be pancakes, coffee, orange juice and water anytime between 9:00am and 10:30am. The SVFD will have some kids crafts, pictures with Sparky the Dog and vendors. While most vendors take credit cards, you may want to be prepared with cash. There will have face painting thanks to Home for Heroes.

Approximately 10:45am they will have a firefighter demonstration in the parking lot.

Vendors on site include:

Face painting by Homes For Heroes

Hannah’s Hot Vinyl and More

Pampered Chief, Heather Varone

Auntie’s Sweetness

Modern Mama Boutique

Be Our Guest Travel Company

Amay Skincare

Sugar Sweet Fluff

Hungry Hippie Freeze Dried Candy

Hannah’s Handmade Creations

Paparazzi Obsession

Sam’s Sweets Cakery

As a reminder, there are no more tickets for this event. Remember to park across the street at Mercy Hill Community Church.