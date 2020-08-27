According to Top Data Research, Little Caesars made waves in the pizza world earlier this year when they announced that, for the first time in 20 years, the chain was going to be delivering its signature pizzas and Crazy Breads again. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced restaurants of all kinds to pump the brakes on their dine-in and delivery plans shortly thereafter, but Little Caesars has managed to dominate the COVID-era chain pizza landscape regardless.
Since the spread of COVID on US shores began in mid-March, Little Caesars has been the preferred pizza provider for residents in 24 states. No other pizza place comes close, with Papa John’s leading the way in just nine states and Domino’s in seven. With such a wide gap in preference, it seems likely that Little Caesars low prices ($5 pizzas) and unique “Hot & Ready” business model that can completely eliminate human interaction from the pizza pick up are key factors in the Detroit-based chain’s pandemic pizza wars success.
Virginia’s highest is Papa John’s. Do you agree with this?
And to be honest…we have probably all ordered pizza more during Covid-19 than ever before right because it’s an easy comfort food.